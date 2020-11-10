1/1
Ernest Lionel L'Esperance
1951 - 2020
Ernest Lionel L'Esperance Summerville - Ernest "Ernie" Lionel L'Esperance, 69, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. Funeral Services will be held Friday afternoon, November 13, 2020 at Parks Funeral Home Chapel at 1 o'clock. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6 - 8 o'clock. Ernie was born in Kalamazoo, MI on July 3, 1951, a son of Clifford Richard L'Esperance and Emma Viola Hoplite L'Esperance. He was a US Army veteran. Ernie loved being with his family, his hot and black coffee, euchre, bingo, and his flea market booth. Survivors include his loving wife, Beverly L'Esperance of SC; two sons, Jeffree L'Esperance (Susie) of MI, Josh Swindle of SC; five daughters, Amber L'Esperance (Shayne Hardesty) of FL, Jenna L'Esperance (Joe Skorich) of SC, Sandra Malitz, Dawn Karn, Jami Karn, all of IN; two brothers, Gerald L'Esperance, of GA, Richard L'Esperance of FL; one sister, Nadine Belonga (Ken) of MI; nephew, Clifford A. L'Esperance; four grandchildren, Denise Ivy, Linda Francis, Hayden L'Esperance, Lee L'Esperance; and one great-grandchild, Lillith Francis. Ernie was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Clifford. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 W. 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Parks Funeral Home
NOV
13
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Parks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
