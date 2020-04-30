Ernest Murray
Ernest Murray Hollywood, SC - Mr. Ernest Murray, 85, of Hollywood, SC, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Isabell A. Murray; sons and daughters, Bobby Murray (Joyce), Thomas Murray (Onika), Albert Murray (Lorie), Kenneth Murray, Brandon Murray, Christina Wise, Cathy Washington and Paula Washington (Larry); grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Carolyn Jenkins (Melvin), Clifford Murray (Mary), Charles Murray and Viola Jackson (Rubin); nieces, nephews and cousins. Viewing for Mr. Murray is Friday 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the chapel. Interment PRIVATE. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.dorothyshff.com Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOLLYWOOD CHAPEL, (843) 889-6485. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
1
Viewing
5:00 - 7:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Dorothy's Home for Funerals, Inc.
78 Cannon Street
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-0268
