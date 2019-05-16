|
|
Deacon Ernest Norman Dover Johns Island - The relatives and friends of the late Deacon Ernest Norman Dover and those of his beloved wife, Verdell Dover; his children, Tawana M. Easter (the late Monteo), Marquita Mitchell (Omall Sr.), and LaKenya Dover; loving parents, Deacon Leon Dover and Earlene Dover; his mother-in-law, Lou Ethel Mitchell (the late Walter, Sr.) are all invited to attend his Home-Going Service, 12 Noon, Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Lovely Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 670 Bear Swamp Road, Johns Island, SC. Interment: Church Cemetery. Deacon Dover will lie in state from 11 AM until the hour of service. Viewing for Deacon Dover will be held, Friday, May 17, 2019 at Walker's Mortuary Chapel from 3 PM to 7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, John's Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 17, 2019