Rev. Ernest Oliver, Sr. SIMPSONVILLE, SC - Rev. Ernest Anthony Oliver, Sr., 87, husband of the late Ruth Lois Hardt Oliver, went to be with his Lord and Savior, on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Born in Biloxi, MS, he was a son of the late Wilfred John Oliver, Sr. and Ruth Ione Suarez Oliver. He ministered/pastored Assembly of God Churches in MS, AL, and SC for 67 years. He is survived by his children, Ernest A. Oliver, Jr. of the Charleston area; Ruth A. Hamilton of the Greenville area; and Naomi J. Clay of the Greenville area; one sister; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother and a sister. Ernest's body will lie in state on Saturday, June 6, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Sunday, June 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary. A private service will be held. Those who wish may donate in Ernest's name to Teen Challenge of South Carolina, P.O. Box 1437, Georgetown, SC 29442; (843) 520-4888. Gray Mortuary, Pelzer Condolences: www.graymortuary.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.