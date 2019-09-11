Ernest Woodrow Killingsworth Sr. (1918 - 2019)
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
29401
(843)-723-2524
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethany United Methodist Church, James Island
1853 Maybank Hwy.
Charleston, SC
Obituary
Ernest Woodrow Killingsworth, Sr. James Island - The Funeral Service for Ernest Woodrow Killingsworth, Sr. will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 in the Bethany United Methodist Church, James Island, 1853 Maybank Hwy. at 1:00 p.m. Interment, Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel. Memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 1853 Maybank Hwy., James Island, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 12, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
