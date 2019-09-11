Ernest Woodrow Killingsworth, Sr. James Island - The Funeral Service for Ernest Woodrow Killingsworth, Sr. will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 in the Bethany United Methodist Church, James Island, 1853 Maybank Hwy. at 1:00 p.m. Interment, Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel. Memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 1853 Maybank Hwy., James Island, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 12, 2019