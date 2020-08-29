Ernestine Hardee Stone IRMO, SC - Ernestine Hardee Stone, 88, of Irmo, SC, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, August 29, 2019 surrounded by her family. Mrs. Stone was born September 22, 1932 in Loris, SC to the late William Franklin Hardee and Isla Hardee Matthews. She was a lifelong member of North Charleston United Methodist Church until moving to Irmo to be closer to her family. When she moved to Irmo, she joined Grace United Methodist Church. She was very active in the United Methodist Women, Brown Bag Bible study, altar guild and attendance ministry. She retired from the South Carolina States Authority after 37 years. Ernestine made Jesus known to others by her everyday walk. Those that knew her would tell you, their lives were better by knowing her. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Guy Larue Stone; sisters, Opal Allen, Ruby Hardee and Willie Carter; and brother, Billy Matthews. Surviving are her daughter, Susan Stone Floyd (Sam); granddaughter, Katelyn Floyd (Steven); sisters, Fannie Rabon (Hinson) and Linda Campbell (Ravenel); brother, Tommy Matthews (Pat); sister-in-law, Vickie Matthews; and a host of nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 in Eaddy Ford Cemetery in Johnsonville, SC. We ask those that do attend the graveside service to practice social distancing and mask guidelines. A celebration of Ernestine's life will be held at a later date. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. We would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Comfort Care Hospice, most especially Steve Sawtelle and Crystal Rushton. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 410 Harbison Road, Columbia, SC 29212. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
