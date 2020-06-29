Ernestine Lemacks Strickler
1926 - 2020
Ernestine Lemacks Strickler Charleston - Ernestine L. Strickler, (Tena) 93, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of the late George E. Strickler, entered into eternal rest Sunday, June 28, 2020. In light of COVID 19, a private graveside service will be held at Live Oak Cemetery, Walterboro, SC. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Ernestine was born November 8, 1926, in St. Augustine, Florida, daughter of the late Alexander H. Lemacks and Gertrude Cordray Lemacks. She was one of the first women to graduate from the MUSC School of Pharmacy. Tena was a Pharmacist when these professional positions were predominantly held by men. She held the position of Pharmacist at Walgreens on King St., St. Francis Xavier Hospital on Rutledge Ave. and several other local drug stores. She served as President of the South Carolina Pharmaceutical Association. Tena was a Past President of Charleston Benevolent Patriotic Order of Does, Drove #231, and served on several committees. She and her husband, George, supported the Elks, BPOE #242, they served as Exalted Ruler and First Lady. In the Elks, they formed many life-long friendships. Until recent years, Tena was an active member of The Church of the Holy Communion, serving on the Vestry and as a member of St. Catherine's Guild. She liked making "Friendship Cake" and other items for the Fall Festival. Previously she was a member of the Pilot Club of Charleston. Tena was also a member of the Memminger High School "lunch bunch" and she also enjoyed lunching with the ILS (If Life Lasts) group. In her spare time, Tena liked sewing and crafted a lot of her own clothes. She also loved her cat, Snow. Later "Mama Cat" adopted Tena. She is survived by her daughter, Kay Hanna; her son-in-law, Ronald Hanna, Jr.; their son, Ronald Hanna, III and his wife, Rachelle Korinko, all of Charleston, SC. She is predeceased by her son, John H. Strickler. Memorials may be made to Church of the Holy Communion, 218 Ashley Ave., Charleston, SC 29403. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
