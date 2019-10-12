Ernestine McFadden Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Ernestine McFadden and those of her daughter, Portia Haynes (Larry); those of her grandchildren, Guy Eugene Salley (Stephanie), John B. Salley, Delesia Cobb, Craig "CJ" Cobb, Steven Lamont Gadson (Candace), Devron Glenn and Eric McFadden Jr.; and those of her siblings, Cathy Pinckney, Elizabeth Jenkins, Marie Grant and Karen Salley are invited to attend her home going service on Monday, October 14, 2019, 11:00AM at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Ave., N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Garden. Mrs. McFadden will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 13, 2019