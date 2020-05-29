Ernestine Nesbitt Jackson
Ernestine Nesbitt Jackson MIAMI, FL - Ernestine Nesbitt Jackson formerly of Hollywood, SC, entered into eternal rest on May 27, 2020 in Miami, Florida. She is the mother of Bobby Douglas (Kim) and the late Sandra Douglas and sister of Nathaniel Nesbitt, Reuben Nesbitt, Herman Nesbitt, Benjamin Nesbitt, Raymond Tony Nesbitt, the late Alexander Nesbitt and the late Margie Nesbitt. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, Hollywood Chapel, 843-889-9181 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Yonges Island Chapel - Hollywood
7173 Highway 162
Hollywood, SC 29449
(843) 889-9189
