Ernestine Nesbitt Jackson MIAMI, FL - A WALK THRU VIEWING WILL BE HELD FOR MRS. ERNESTINE NESBITT JACKSON ON Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00p.m. at Fielding Home for Funerals, 7173 Highway 172, Hollywood, SC. The family will have a private Graveside Service. She is the mother of Bobby Douglas (Kim), and the late Sandra Douglas and sister of Nathaniel Nesbitt, Reuben Nesbitt, Herman Nesbitt, Benjamin Nesbitt, Raymond Tony Nesbitt, the late Alexander Nesbitt, the late Margie Nesbitt, the late Nathaniel Brown, the late Ernest Gathers and the late Earl Nesbitt. For questions you may reach the funeral home at 843-889-9181 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.