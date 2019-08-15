In Loving Memory Of Our Mother ERNESTINE S. TAYLOR August 16, 1926 They say there is a reason. They say that time will heal, But neither time or reason will change the way we feel. For no one knows the heartache that lies behind our smiles. No one knows how many times we have broken down and cried, We want to tell you something so there won't be any doubt, you're so wonderful to think of but so hard to be without. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM" Love, Your Children, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Great-Great-Grandchildren, and a host of Family and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 16, 2019