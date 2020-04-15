|
|
Ernestine Washington New York - Ms. Ernestine Washington passed away on March 25, 2020 in New York, NY. She is survived by her grandchildren; Jermaine (Mon'e) Williams, Christopher (Ebony) Williams, Shamekia Lucas (Davontay), Mikayla, Mariyah, Cayden, Davontay and Makenna, her siblings; Dorothy G. Steed, George (Frances) Horlbeck, Sam (Shirley) Jenkins, Jr., Christine and Susan, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends are invited to attend a walk through on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in the funeral home chapel, 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM. Her funeral services will be private. She will be laid to rest in Mt. Nebo AME Church Cemetery, HWY 17 North, Awendaw, SC. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, N. Chas, SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 16, 2020