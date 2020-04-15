Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Area Funeral Home
4784 Gaynor Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-7511
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernestine Washington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernestine Washington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernestine Washington Obituary
Ernestine Washington New York - Ms. Ernestine Washington passed away on March 25, 2020 in New York, NY. She is survived by her grandchildren; Jermaine (Mon'e) Williams, Christopher (Ebony) Williams, Shamekia Lucas (Davontay), Mikayla, Mariyah, Cayden, Davontay and Makenna, her siblings; Dorothy G. Steed, George (Frances) Horlbeck, Sam (Shirley) Jenkins, Jr., Christine and Susan, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends are invited to attend a walk through on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in the funeral home chapel, 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM. Her funeral services will be private. She will be laid to rest in Mt. Nebo AME Church Cemetery, HWY 17 North, Awendaw, SC. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, N. Chas, SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernestine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -