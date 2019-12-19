|
Ernestine Whitten N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Ernestine Whitten are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 1:00 PM, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Morris Street Baptist Church, 25 Morris Street, Charleston, SC. Interment - Carolina Memorial Gardens, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Whitten is survived by her beloved daughter, Catherine (Deacon Michael), Ann DeVeaux, Yvonne Darby, Brenda Jones (Nelson), Deborah Hughes (Rev. Marvin) and Gilbert Whitten (Olga); one sister, Elizabeth Maxwell; two brothers, Daniel Edwards and John Scott Edwards; 20 grandchildren, Erica, Alicia, Terrence, Terrell (Alicia), Talia, Fernando (Sharee), James (Demetria), Janae, Christopher, Benjamin, Nelson, Jamal, Brian, Deborah, Marvin, Marvina, Debaron, Martin and Alexis; a special niece whom she cared for, Joyce Maxwell; a forever friend of over 50 years, Richardine Austin; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 20, 2019