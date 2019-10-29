Ernestine Willette Manigault LEESBURG, VA - Mrs. Ernestine Willette Manigault born June 28, 1948, Entered eternal rest on October 18, 2019 at the age of 71. Born in Charleston, SC to her loving parents; the late Nathan and Martha (Waring) Maxwell; devoted mother to Dwayne Manigault (Michelle) and Deirdre Brown (Alex Johnson); supportive grandmother of DJ, Davon, Damaris Manigault, and Jaden Brown; dear sister of Nathaniel Maxwell (Marion), Earl Maxwell (Brenda), Anna Maxwell, Virginia Ivery (Lonnie), and Lynette Harris (Maurice). She was preceded in death by her sister Gloria Loney. Ernestine was a Program Manager for the Hometown News with over 36 years of faithful Federal Service at Lackland Air Force Base, TX and received numerous medals and awards. She was a long-standing member of the Eastern Star. In her leisure time she enjoyed casinos, Bingo and traveling. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 01, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Wesley United Methodist Church, 3242 Ladson Road, SC 29456. She will be laid to rest in River View Memorial Park, 3715 Azalea Dr. N. Charleston, SC 29405. Viewing will be held an hour prior to the services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to , https://donate3.cancer.org. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 30, 2019