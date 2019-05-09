Ernie Hampton N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Ernie Hampton and those of his wife, Cynthia Hampton; those of his stepson, Lonnie Yarbrough (Michelle); those of his stepdaughter, Jewell Boyd; those of his parents, the late Elsia Mae Scott and the late Luster Lee Hampton, Sr.; those of his siblings, Inez Hampton, Linda Jenkins, Elsie Grant (Reggie), Edna Scott, Leon Hampton (Mary), Luster Hampton and the late Tommy C. Scott; and those of his niece/caregiver, Theresa Scott are invited to attend his home going service on Saturday, May 11, 2019, 12:00 Noon at Revelation of Christ Church, 1473 Remount Rd., N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Johnson Cemetery. Mr. Hampton will repose this evening from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 10, 2019