Ernie Miller, Jr. CHARLESTON - Ernie Miller, Jr. was born to Ernest Julius Miller, Sr. and Caroline Marie Bendt Miller on March 10, 1943. His parents predeceased him in 2011 and 2009, respectively. Ernie graduated with a major in economics and business from Belmont Abbey in 1965. He then returned to Charleston to work in the finance and insurance industry. He retired as Finance Director of the Hendrick Automotive Group in 2012. He was a Mason, 32degree Scottish rite. Ernie leaves his wife Teresa, his best friend and the love of his life. They will meet again in heaven. His loving children, Misty Floyd (Vince), Regina Tender (Brian), Tony Miller (Tina), Bernie Miller (Stacey) and Ernie Miller, III. Grandchildren Oliver Floyd, Braxton and Cole Miller, Cameron San Pedro, and Hunter Barbee. Sisters Maria Campbell (Raymond) and Ann Crump (Wayne). A Memorial Service will be held July 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at the James Island Presbyterian Church, 1632 Fort Johnson Road, Charleston, SC 29412. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St Jude's and Shriner Hospital. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 9, 2019