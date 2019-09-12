Ervie Singleton LINCOLNVILLE, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Ervie Singleton and those of his wife, Mrs. Syrinia Singleton and those of his other relatives and friends are invited to attend his home going service on Saturday, September 14, 2019, 11:00 am at Emanuel Baptist Church, 106 Boone Street, Summerville, SC. There will be no visitation this evening. Interment will follow at Cherry Hill Cemetery in Ladson, SC. Funeral arrangements announced by The Low Country Mortuary. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 13, 2019