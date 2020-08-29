Ervin Williams N. Charleston - The family of Mr. Ervin Williams announces his celebration of life graveside service which, will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 11:30AM at Promise Land Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 2641 Bennett Yard Rd., N. Charleston, SC. Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his siblings, Steve Williams, Roosevelt Williams and Mable Hendricks. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Mrs. Virgie Williams; his two daughters, Tiffany Williams and Markeila Guinyard; his grandson, Antoine Nelson, Jr.; his siblings, Lillian Simmons, Rosalyn Bradley, Elizabeth Ford, Barbara Mitchell, and Judy Williams; his mother-in-law, Carrie Whack; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mr. Williams will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 4:00-6:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net
Ervin is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144.
