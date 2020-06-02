Essie Brown
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Essie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Essie Mae Brown HAMPTON, VA - Essie Mae Brown was born October 8, 1944, in Charleston, SC. She is the daughter of the late Carrie J. Brown and Paul Brown. Essie Mae attended school in South Carolina. She was a faithful member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church for over sixty years where she served on the Usher Board over fifty plus years. Her hobbies were walking and cooking her special fried chicken. Essie started living with her sister and family since 2015. Essie Mae leaves to cherish her son, Bernard Brown of Hampton, VA; one sister, Mrs. Regina Carson (James); one brother, Calvin Brown of South Carolina; special aunts, Sarah Britton of South Carolina; Anitha Miller of South Carolina; Jessebell Warning of Florida and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others and friends. A funeral service was held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 2:00p.m. at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Individuals can contact the family at 757-850-4192. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
(757) 723-3308
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved