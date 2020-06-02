Essie Mae Brown HAMPTON, VA - Essie Mae Brown was born October 8, 1944, in Charleston, SC. She is the daughter of the late Carrie J. Brown and Paul Brown. Essie Mae attended school in South Carolina. She was a faithful member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church for over sixty years where she served on the Usher Board over fifty plus years. Her hobbies were walking and cooking her special fried chicken. Essie started living with her sister and family since 2015. Essie Mae leaves to cherish her son, Bernard Brown of Hampton, VA; one sister, Mrs. Regina Carson (James); one brother, Calvin Brown of South Carolina; special aunts, Sarah Britton of South Carolina; Anitha Miller of South Carolina; Jessebell Warning of Florida and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others and friends. A funeral service was held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 2:00p.m. at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Individuals can contact the family at 757-850-4192. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.