Essie Hinson Moncks Corner - Essie Mae Hinson, 86, of Moncks Corner, wife of the late James W. Hinson, 1st, entered Heavenly rest on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Essie was born in Conway, SC on July 19, 1933 to the late Charlie W. Anderson and the late Eliza Mary Sellers Anderson. Essie was a long time member of Moncks Corner Pentecostal Holiness Church and was an avid crafter. Essie is survived by grandsons, Billy Hyatt, Jr., Charles Blair and James W. (Trey) Hinson, III; 4 great-granddaughters; 1 great-grandson; step-son, James W. Hinson, II and brother, Charlie Anderson. The family invites guests to visit on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 11:00am until 12:00pm at Moncks Corner Pentecostal Holiness Church located at 204 Newell Street, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. The funeral service will follow immediately in the sanctuary. Entombment will be at Whispering Pines Cemetery in Moncks Corner. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals, & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared and viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 14, 2020