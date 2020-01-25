|
|
Esta Louise Staples KAILUA, HI - Esta Louise Staples, 65, passed away at home, surrounded by family and friends after a hard-fought 18 month battle with Cancer. Esta was born in Decatur, Alabama to Donald and Charlene Staples. Roll Tide! She majored in History at Mary Washington College. Esta joined the United States Marines Corps in 1979. She had many adventures and made life-long friends before retiring in 2003. Upon her retirement from the Marine Corps, she went to work for Marine Corps Community Services Hawaii as the Marine and Family Programs director. She loved her job and was amazing at it. Esta had great admiration for the Crimson Tide football program and its illustrious history. She also loved Golden Retrievers, camping and road trips. Esta is survived and dearly missed by her loving family; Rachel, Ana and Julia (Kailua), Charlene (South Carolina), Wayne (Virginia), Wyatt (Virginia), Tina (South Carolina) and the entire MCCS Hawaii team- too many to mention. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, 8 February, 2020 at 10AM in the chapel aboard Marine Corps Base Kaneohe Bay with reception and fellowship to follow. Base access is required. Contact Estella Euclide (808) 220-0753 for more information. Family has asked that donations be made the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation in lieu of flowers at https://tribute.themmrf.cor/estastaples. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 26, 2020