Estell S. Gregg SUMMERVILLE - With regret we inform that Mrs. Estell S. Gregg, of Summerville, SC, entered into eternal rest on May 29, 2020. Those of her husband, the late Mr. John L. Gregg, Sr.; those of her children, Amy Gregg, Amand Gregg, Richard Gregg, Holly Gregg, John L. Gregg, Jr., and Wendy Reid; family and friends are invited to attend her Home-Going Services on Saturday, June 6, 2020; 12 noon at Hill Crest Cemetery, Summerville, SC; Professional Services are entrusted to Aiken-Capers Funeral Home, Summerville, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.