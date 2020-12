Estelle Jefferson GOOSE CREEK - Graveside services for Estelle Jefferson, 77, of Goose Creek, SC, will be on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00am at Howe Hall Cemetery, Goose Creek, SC. There will be a Walk-thru on Friday, 6:00-8:00 PM at RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Phone # 843-824-9990. www.riversfh.com She leaves to cherish her memories: her children: Ricky Rutledge, Willie Jefferson, Barbara Salas, Shirleen Rutledge and Janice Emmrick (Charles); her siblings: Joseph Rutledge (Merda), Essie Mae Mallord (Albert) and Rosetta Jefferson; and other relatives and friends. Leroy Rivers, manager; Rev. Michael Alston, assistant manager. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston