Esther Adams Turner Summerville - Esther Adams Turner, 95, of Summerville, wife of the late Claude Turner, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at The Retreat of Summerville. James A. Dyal Funeral Home requests that facial coverings and social distancing are required. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Summerville Cemetery, 1330 Boonehill Rd. Summerville, SC 29483. If you would like a seat during the graveside, if you can, please bring a lawn chair. Flowers will be accepted. Esther was born on May 4, 1925 in Charleston, SC, daughter of the late Augustus and Elizabeth Adams. She received her Master's Degree in teaching. She retired from the public school system. She was a member of Summerville Baptist Church. Esther loved her grandchildren and her ladies Sunday School Class. Survivors include: three sons: Ronald Turner of Summerville, Carl Turner of Greenville, and David Turner (Lori) of Little River; and five grandchildren. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
