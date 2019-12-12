Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Esther Marie Gallick


1933 - 2019
Esther Marie Gallick Obituary
Esther Marie Gallick Ladson - Esther Marie Gallick, 86, of Ladson, widow of Edward Felix Gallick, USAF Retired, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. The visitation will be held on Monday afternoon, December 16, 2019 in Parks Funeral Home from 3 o'clock until service time. The funeral service will follow at 4 o'clock in Parks Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary Street, Beaufort, SC on Tuesday afternoon, December 17, 2019 at 2 o'clock. Flowers will be accepted. Esther was born on April 15, 1933 in the Albuquerque Indian Hospital, Albuquerque, NM, a daughter of the late Lowell Yazzie and Mayme E. Tonbio Yazzie, a member of the Pueblo of Laguna, NM. She enjoyed reading, bingo, and crocheting. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse for 30 years, and retired from Trident Hospital in 1995 after 20 years. Esther is survived by her sons, James D. Gallick (Sheila) and Joseph L. Gallick; daughter, Sandra G. Dorothy (Bill); brother, Edwin L. Yazzie; sisters, Wilma B. Yazzie Gifford and Ernestine Lorinda Yazzie Paez; six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Edward F. Gallick; son, Lanny E. Gallick; grandson, Christopher E. Gallick; sisters, Florence M. Yazzie Tenequer and Alfreda L. Yazzie. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 13, 2019
