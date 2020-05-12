Esther McClary Salters, SC - Esther Maye Newman McClary, 93, widow of Louie Claude McClary, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, in McLeod Hospice House of Florence. Mrs. McClary was born July 2, 1926, in Sumter County, a daughter of the late Joseph Roland and Alice Josey Newman. She was a graduate of Sumter High School and received a nursing degree from Tuomey Hospital School of Nursing. While raising her young children, Mrs. Esther stayed home and helped her husband run McClary Country Store. Later she returned to her nursing career as a head nurse at Williamsburg Regional Hospital and retired from there as a nursing supervisor. She was a member of Kingstree United Methodist Church and active with the Hospitality Committee and the Wallace Connor Sunday School Class. Mrs. Esther mentored many young girls through her role as adult leader for Girl Scout Troop 99. She enjoyed reading, cross stitching, coloring, ceramics and traveling with her husband Claude throughout the United States. Surviving are: her children, Alice Marie (Don) Beck, of Mt. Pleasant; Louie C. "Butch" (Sally) McClary, Jr., of Salem, SC; and Mallory (Robin Mouzon) McClary, of Salters; grandchildren, David and Brian Beck, Patrick McClary, Susan Snyder, Jennifer Lewis, and April Pitts; and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins in whom she took special interest and love. Mrs. Esther was preceded in death by her husband Claude, a grandson, Christopher McClary and her 3 brothers. The family would like to thank all of her caregivers over the past year. We also appreciate all of the love she received from members of her church family. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private. Memorials may be made to Kingstree United Methodist Church, 510 N. Longstreet Street, Kingstree, SC 29556. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.williamsburgfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 12 to May 13, 2020.