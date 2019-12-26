|
Esther Nell Smith Chassereau Mt. Pleasant - Esther Nell Chassereau, 86, wife of James H. "Buddy" Chassereau of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina passed away on December 25, 2019 at East Cooper Medical Center. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Chassereau are invited to attend her funeral service on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 3 o'clock in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private. Nell was born September 3, 1933 in Knox County, Kentucky, daughter of Henry "Tip" Tyler Smith and Margaret Bruner Smith. She was a homemaker and a very loving wife, mother and sister. She a member of East Cooper Baptist Church, and Past Queen of Milcah Temple No. 77, Daughters of The Nile. She is survived by her husband, James H. "Buddy" Chassereau, her daughter-in-law, Elizabeth "Liz" Chassereau of Rock Hill, SC, her sister, Lydia S. Berude of Summerville, SC, granddaughter, Andrea Melton of Rock Hill, SC, grandson, James R Chassereau, Sr. of Rock Hill, SC, great-grandchildren, James Reese, Cash Melton, James R. Chassereau, Jr., and Rebecca Gibson, great-great-grandchildren, Emmaline Gibson, and Landon Carpenter. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Floyd A. Chassereau, two brothers, Paul Smith and George I. Smith, five sisters, Dorothy Lawless, Lois Andrews, Hannah Faye Smith, Troy Spaulding, and Ruth Rae Smith. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 27, 2019