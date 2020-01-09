|
Esther Robinson CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Esther Robinson are invited to attend her Celebration Of Life on Saturday, January 11, 2020, 11:00 am in Greater Middleton Chapel AME Church, 5 Johnson Street, Charleston, SC. Interment will follow in New St. James Bethel AME Church Cemetery, Wadmalaw Island. Mrs. Robinson will lie in state at the church 10 am Saturday. Mrs. Robinson leaves to cherish her memories, her beloved son, James Robinson; devoted caregiver, Cynthia David; grandchildren, cousins, sister-in-law and a host of other relatives; Mrs. Robinson was preceded in death by her son, Benjamin Robinson Jr. and daughter, Elizabeth Robinson. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 10, 2020