Estoria Mullen Summerville - Ms. Estoria Mullen, 69, of Summerville, SC, entered eternal rest on Sunday, July 19, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Brownsville Cemetery. Ms. Estoria Phylliss Ketchens Mullen was born June 23, 1951 to the late Marshall W. Ketchens, Sr. and the late Virginia Simmons Ketchen. She is a 1969 graduate of Summerville High School. Estoria was a devoted mother and dedicated childcare provider. She exemplified what it is to be a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. She was affectionately called "Mom," "Mema" and "Aunt Esther" by many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall & Virginia Ketchens, Sr., her brother, Marshall Willis Ketchens, Jr. and one great-grandson, Maddox I. Wolfe. There are many left to mourn and to cherish memories of her life and love, including her loving children, Marcia Mullen, Micah Pendergrass, Mitchell Mullen (Tabitha) Marissa Mullen and Melissa Jones ( a granddaughter she reared as a daughter); and host of loving grandchildren and host of loving family members. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.aagloverfh.com
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HAS BEEN ENTRUSTED TO, THE ALBERT A. GLOVER FUNERAL HOME, 113 Bryan Street, Summerville, SC 29486.
