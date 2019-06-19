..Ethel Brown Charleston - Mrs. Ethel V. Brown, 94, entered into eternal rest Sunday, June 16, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Brown are invited to attend her funeral service 11:00 am Friday, June 21, 2019 at Morris Brown AME Church, 13 Morris St.Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation for Mrs. Brown is at the funeral home Thursday 4:00 to 8:00 pm. She is survived by her sons and daughters: Richard Brown, Sr. (Ruth), Delores Green (Nathaniel), Vermort Brown (Barbara), Sadie Green (Rev. Charles), Paul Brown (Sandra), George Brown (Eartha), Deborah Smith, Steven Brown (Consonia), Gilbert Brown, Timothy Brown (Amy), Venita Thames (David) and Yolanda Weston (Theodore); daughter-in-law, Latanya Brown; 40 grandchildren, 41 great-grands, 12 great-great- grands, nieces, nephews cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her daughter, Evelena Ann Brown, son, Rev. Bernard Brown and son-in-law John Smith. condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com. Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS (843) 722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 20, 2019