Ethel Campbell Gilbert SUMMERVILLE - Ethel Campbell Gilbert of Summerville South Carolina wife of the late Richard Gilbert Sr passed away Monday, August 19th 2019. Memorial services will be held at 1pm Saturday, August 24th at Faith Southern Baptist Church, 139 Faith Lane Summerville, South Carolina 29483. Ethel was born in Eastover, South Carolina December 9th 1938 to the late Lancey Lee and Mary Isabel O'Cain Campbell. Ethel was married to Richard Gilbert Sr. in Jacksonville, Florida on July 1st 1967 (51 years). She was a former cafeteria manager at Huntley Park Elementary and she retired from Dollar General. She is survived by her son Richard Gilbert JR and Homer Ray of Summerville, SC. Grandson Joshua Gilbert of Summerville, SC and Granddaughter Haley Rowe of Newington GA. Two sisters Mary Scanlon and Betty Jean Rye both of Columbia SC. Two brothers Raymond (Betty) Campbell of Eastover and James (Doris) Campbell of Enoree, SC. And numerous nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Also her dear friend Vickie Morris of Summerville South Carolina. In addition to her husband and parents she is predeceased by her brother Lancey Campbell JR and sisters Annie Mae Campbell and Hazel Hendricks. She was an active member of Faith Baptist Church in Summerville. Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church of Summerville, 139 Faith Lane, Summerville, SC 29483 or a . Visit our guestbook at



