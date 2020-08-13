Ethel F. Brown Charleston - Mrs. Ethel Finley Brown, 101 of Charleston, entered into eternal rest Sunday, August 9, 2020. She is the widow of Deacon William St. Julian Brown. To Celebrate her life, the family will have a walk through viewing Friday 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Calvary Baptist Church, 620 Rutledge Ave. Private Graveside Services will be Saturday, August 15, 2020. Mrs. Brown is survived by her daughter, Mrs. Terry Brown Murphy; son-in-law, Minister Jasper Murphy; grandchildren, Valentino Scott (Blondell), William L. Brown (Christina), Shana Richardson and Frank Odom, Jr.; 11 great-grands; nieces, nephews and friends. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.dorothyshff.com
Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS (843) 722-0268.
