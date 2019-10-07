Ethel G. Davis Moncks Corner - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Ethel Gethers Davis are invited to attend her funeral service Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Mt. Carmel AME Church, 1059 Old Black Oak Road, Moncks Corner, SC. Viewing will be Tuesday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m., and the Order of Eastern Star Rites will begin at 6:30 p.m. Mrs. Davis is survived by: two daughters, Doris E. Ellington and Linda Swinton; granddaughter, Dawn Ellington; great-grandson, Keith Ellington; siblings, Harry A. Gethers, Joseph James (Flora) Gethers and Alma G. Brown; sisters-in-law, Evelyn L. Gethers, Mattie A. Gethers and Carrie Wright; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Arrangements by GETHERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 200 Grace Street, Moncks Corner, SC, (843) 761-8519, www.gethersfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 8, 2019