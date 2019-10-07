Ethel G. Davis

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel G. Davis.
Service Information
Gethers Funeral Home, Inc.
200 Grace Street
Moncks Corner, SC
29461
(843)-761-8519
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ethel G. Davis Moncks Corner - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Ethel Gethers Davis are invited to attend her funeral service Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Mt. Carmel AME Church, 1059 Old Black Oak Road, Moncks Corner, SC. Viewing will be Tuesday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m., and the Order of Eastern Star Rites will begin at 6:30 p.m. Mrs. Davis is survived by: two daughters, Doris E. Ellington and Linda Swinton; granddaughter, Dawn Ellington; great-grandson, Keith Ellington; siblings, Harry A. Gethers, Joseph James (Flora) Gethers and Alma G. Brown; sisters-in-law, Evelyn L. Gethers, Mattie A. Gethers and Carrie Wright; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Arrangements by GETHERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 200 Grace Street, Moncks Corner, SC, (843) 761-8519, www.gethersfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.