Ethel Geathers Charleston - Mrs. Ethel E. Geathers, 92, of Charleston, SC, entered into the presence of the Lord on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Mrs. Geathers was born August 1, 1927 in Charleston, SC. She was the beloved daughter of the late Robert Deas, Sr. and the late Viola Drayton Deas. She is survived by her loving children, William Geathers (Willie Mae) and Blondell Geathers; she was preceded in death by her daughter, Elouise Geathers; siblings, Rev. Dr. Robert Deas, Sr. (the late Janie) and Dollie Ancrum (the late Joe); grandchildren, Latasha Yeldell (Carl), Ray Geathers and Vidal W. Hamilton; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. The viewing will be held this evening, Sunday, April 12, 2020 from 1pm until 3pm at Walker's Mortuary Chapel. The Celebration of Life Service will be held ONLY for the immediate family on Monday, April 13, 2020. Interment: Springfield Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements of Comfort entrusted to the care of Walker's Mortuary "Chapel of Peace" 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Phone:(843)559-0341;Fax:(843)559-3415. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 12, 2020