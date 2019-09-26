Ethel Greer N. Charleston - Mrs. Ethel L. Greer of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 23, 2019, in W. Columbia, SC. Mrs. Greer was the mother of Brenda Bunch, Avon (Candis) Roper, Deborah (Nathaniel) Shivers, Angela (Anthony) Meminger, Delores Wilson and John (Vontell) Bond. The funeral service for Mrs. Greer will take place on Saturday, September 28, 2019, 11:00am at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 2416 Meeting Street Road, N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Gardens. The viewing for Mrs. Greer will take place this evening at the funeral home from 6:00pm to 8:00 pm. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements announced by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, LLC 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405, (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 27, 2019