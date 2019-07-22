Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel Lachicotte Boyle Ripley. View Sign Service Information Mayer Funeral Home 222 St. James St. Georgetown , SC 29440 (843)-546-4184 Send Flowers Obituary

Ethel Lachicotte Boyle Ripley Mt. Pleasant - Ethel Lachicotte Boyle Ripley, 91, widow of Dr. Edwin Boyle, Jr. and Henry B. H. Ripley, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Roper Hospital in Charleston. Mrs. Ripley was born in Florence on November 29, 1927, a daughter of the late Albert Springs Lachicotte, Sr. and Lucille Pitt Lachicotte of Pawley's Island. She attended Winthrop College and graduated from the Medical College of SC Nursing School in 1949. She was a head nurse at Duke University Hospital and a nurse supervisor at NIH. She served the medical community in various leadership capacities both in Charleston and Miami. She was also the first woman appointed to the Board of Visitors of Clemson University. Mrs. Ripley was a devoted communicant of St. Andrews Church Mt Pleasant where she was president of the Alter Guild and a lay eucharistic minister. She was a member of the Order of the Daughters of the King and served in multiple leadership roles including President of Province IV and as their National President. Mrs. Ripley founded many new chapters locally and nationally. Mrs. Ripley was predeceased by her siblings, Jane L. Lachicotte, Albert (Boo) Lachicotte, Jr., the Rev. St. Jullian Lachicotte, Lucille Spearman, and Mary Deane Johnson. Mrs. Ripley is survived by her children: Alice, Ann, Edwin, and Albert (Pat) Boyle, a sister, Eleanor Currin and brother, George Pitt Lachicotte, and many cherished nephews and nieces. Funeral Services will be Friday, July 26, 2019, at two o'clock in All Saints Waccamaw Church at Pawley's Island. Officiating will be the Rev. Robert L. Grafe and the Rt. Rev. Terrell L. Glenn. Interment will follow in the Churchyard. A reception will follow in the ACTS Building. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Water Mission, PO Box 63320, Charlotte, NC 28263-3320 or to Daughters of the King, Self Denial Fund, 101 Weatherstone Dr. Ste. 870, Woodstock, GA 30188. Sign a guest book at



