Ethel M. Dildy N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Deaconess Ethel M. Dildy are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at New Francis Brown United Methodist Church, 2517 Corona Street, North Charleston, SC. Interment-Sunset Memorial Gardens, North Charleston, SC. Wake Service will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at New St. John Holiness Church, 2026 Riverview Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Deaconess Dildy is survived by her husband, Deacon Lee Dildy; children, Richard Gibson, Jr. (Linda), Arthur E. Gibson (Columbia), Karen D. Gibson (James), Kenneth J. Gibson, Paula L. White (Danny), Darren D. Dildy (Kim), Leangelo L. Dildy, Sr., and Paul D. Dildy (Lawanda); adopted sons, Jamuel H. Carter and Peter T. Taylor; brothers, John White, Jr. and Elijah White; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 1, 2019