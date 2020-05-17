Ethel Shieder Hobbs
Ethel Shieder Hobbs CHARLESTON - Ethel Shieder Hobbs, 93 years old, passed away peacefully on May 16th 2020. Ethel lived life to the fullest and loved everyone. She cared about people no one else cared about and would give anyone the last "piece of money" she had. Nonetheless, she enjoyed eating out at Bojangles' and Gilligan's Seafood; as long as you had her back home by bedtime at 5:30pm. We miss you already, MaMa! She is survived by her daughter, Linda Boyer and late sons, Clyde Shieder, Don Shieder, Mack Shieder, Sr., her daughters-in-law, Nancy Shieder and Margaret Shieder, her grandchildren, Doug Boyer, Kim Boyer, Amy Craig, Brian Shieder, Will Shieder, Wanda Shieder, Crystal Foster, and Mack Shieder, Jr. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
