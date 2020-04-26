|
Ethel Terry N. Charleston - On the morning of April 23, 2020, Ethel Lee Terry was carried home by the Lord. She departed this life after a short stay at the Village of Summerville Rehabilitation Center. Ethel Lee Terry was the daughter of Daniel James Lee and Lila C. Lee. Both preceded her in death. She was born and educated in the public schools of Cross, SC. She graduated from Robert High School in Cross, SC. She retired from the Medical University of SC after 30 years of service. She also retired from The Charles Webb Granny Program, where she served for more than 20 years. She was united in holy matrimony to Alexander Leroy Terry, who preceded her in death. Mother Terry was baptized at an early age and became a member of Greater Joyner Temple Apostolic Family, Charleston, SC. She later became a Disciple of Shepherd's House Outreach Ministry, where she became one of the Church Mothers. She also served as a Communion Member on First Sunday, serving communion and a member of the Usher Board. In spite of her physical condition, she was faithful to her positions and served as long as she could. Mother Terry leaves to cherish her memories, daughters, Alfreda Randolph (Joseph) and Jannay Terry. One son preceded her in death, Leroy Alexander Terry. Surviving siblings, Thelma Thorton, Martha L. Hughes (Joseph), Thomas Bennett. Two brothers preceded her in death, Walter B. Lee (Annie Mae) and Charlie Lee (Eartha). Also surviving are grandchildren, Charles M. Terry (Shawntrelle), Octavia Townsend and Za'Quawn Carvalho (Andrew), two step-grandchildren, Joey and Dana Randolph, great-grandchildren, Devine R.A. Terry, Charlize Terry, Ayana Terry, Zanya Townsend, Milton Brown, Jr., ZyAza Butler, Autumn and Alexa Carvalho and a very special niece and caregiver, Geneva Pat Lee. Private Home Going Services will take place in the Leroy W. Hilton Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 11 AM. A public visitation will be held on Monday April 27, 2020 2PM-5PM. Memorial Messages may be left for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com.Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, South Carolina, 29405. Telephone: (843)554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 27, 2020