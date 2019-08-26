Ethelia Marie Richardson JAMES ISLAND - With her family by her side, Ethelia Marie Richardson, 70, of James Island, SC, entered into eternal rest August 22, 2019. She is survived by her mother, Viola Richardson of James Island, SC; uncle, Cornelius Richardson; sisters - Ida Pinckney (Irvin) of James Island, SC, and Marleen Pyatt (Marvin) of James Island, SC; children - Frederick Robinson, of Atlanta, GA, Tamara White (Eugene) of Charleston, SC and Rita Noisette (Anthony) of Charleston, SC; six grandchildren; many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Lymus L. Richardson of James Island, SC. She was a well-respected teacher at C. A. Brown High School (HS), Charleston HS, Burke HS, and Wando HS. She retired from teaching at Wando High School and the Charleston County Public Library. Family and friends are invited to attend the memorial services at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 1309 Secessionville Rd, Charleston, SC 29412. Afterward, the repass will follow at The Connection at Hope's Treasure Chest, 1528 Folly Rd, Charleston, South Carolina 29412. Arrangements will be handled by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services, 7475 Peppermill Parkway, Ste. E, North Charleston, 29418. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 27, 2019