Etta Byrd Willis
Etta Byrd Willis Charleston - Etta Byrd Willis, beloved 17 month old daughter of Bryan Clayton "Clay" and Lindsay Marie Froncek Willis, of Charleston, SC, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. Close friends and family will gather Friday, August 7, 2020 for a small private service in Grace Church Cathedral in celebration of Etta's life. Etta is survived by her parents of Charleston, SC. She is also survived by her maternal grandmother, Mary Melissa Froncek of Cincinnati, OH; maternal great-grandmother, Mary Ann Kadnar of Cincinnati, OH; and paternal grandparents, Randy and Judy Clayton Willis of Atlantic Beach, NC. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
