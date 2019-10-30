Guest Book View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel 232 Calhoun Street Charleston , SC 29401 (843)-723-2524 Graveside service 10:00 AM Emanu-El Cemetery (Maryville) Sycamore Avenue Charleston , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

EttaLeah Coplon Bluestein, M.D. Sullivan's Island - EttaLeah Coplon Bluestein, M.D., 76, of Sullivan's Island, South Carolina, wife of Nathan (Nicky) J. Bluestein, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. EttaLeah was born September 23, 1943, in Charleston, South Carolina, a daughter of the late Samuel Coplon and Janice Clein Coplon. She was a graduate of Sophie Newcomb College at Tulane, The Citadel and the Medical University of South Carolina. After her first child was born EttaLeah stopped teaching high school and began selling Albert Nippon clothing out of her house becoming the second largest seller on the East Coast after Bergdorf Goodman. She subsequently studied art under William Halsey and became a successful artist with numerous sales to art galleries in New York City. At the age of 42, EttaLeah started medical school and practiced as a Board-Certified Ophthalmologist at Bluestein Custom Vision until her retirement earlier this year. Throughout her career, Dr. Bluestein participated in laser surgery trials, numerous fellowships and published over 25 medical journal articles and textbook chapters. During her career she was the recipient of numerous professional awards and accolades including the MUSC Storm Eye Institute Distinguished Alumni Award, Most Trusted LASIK Surgeon and Charleston Jewish Federation's Charleston Women Who Make a Difference Award. Dr. Bluestein was a member of the Charleston County Medical Society, South Carolina Medical Association, the Medical Society of South Carolina, American Medical Association, the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons, and the International Society of Refractive Surgeons. She served on the Board of Directors for the South Carolina School for the Death and Blind, the Association for the Blind, Synagogue Emanu-El, Hadassah, the Charleston Jewish Community Center and the National Council of Jewish Women and she volunteered for numerous non-profit organizations including the Gibbes Museum of Art, Touch Tours For the Blind and the Society of 1824 at MUSC. Dr. Bluestein is survived by her husband of 54 years, Nicky; three sons: S. Scott Bluestein (Natalie) of Sullivan's Island, SC, Ryan D. Bluestein (Sharyn) of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Brett A. Bluestein (Bess) of Sullivan's Island, SC; sister, Judy C. Grossman (William) of Sullivan's Island, SC; and four grandchildren, Abby, Max, Libby and Jack. Funeral service will be held graveside Friday, November 1, 2019, at 10:00 AM at the Emanu-El Maryville Cemetery, Sycamore Avenue. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Bluestein Education Fund at Synagogue Emanu-El, 5 Windsor Drive, Charleston, SC 29407. Visit our guestbook at



