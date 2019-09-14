Eugene Abernathy, Jr. CHARLESTON - Eugene Abernathy Jr., 76, joined his parents in eternal rest on Thursday, September 12, 2019 passing peacefully at Roper Hospice Cottages with his daughter Juantize Abernathy at his side. He leaves behind his devoted son and caregiver for the past year of illness, Earl Genard Breeland, son Eugene Lavelle Abernathy, and son Jermaine Lewis as well as extended family members. When everyone saw our Dad, they would always see him wearing white, from the ball cap to the shoes. He enjoyed studying Scriptures, fishing, talking about fishing with his daughter, and riding motorcycles. God rest your soul, Dad. You will be missed. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 15, 2019