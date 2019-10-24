Eugene "Bubba" Bolger Jr.

Eugene "Bubba" Bolger, Jr. Ridgeville, SC. - The relatives and friends of Mr. Eugene "Bubba" Bolger, Jr., and those of his wife, the late Rosa King Bolger, his children; Ms. Audrey Bolger, Mrs. Marilynn Lee (Timothy) and Minister Taffany Bolger-Pringle (Marlo), and those of his grandchildren, his siblings; Mrs. Reatha Cockrell and the late Mrs. Betty Bolger Harrison (Cornell), his in-laws, his nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends are all invited to attend his Home-Going Service on Saturday, October 26, 2019, 11:00AM at New Hope United Methodist Church, 1568 Carter Road, Ridgeville, SC. Interment: Sharon Cemetery, Ridgeville, SC. A Wake Service will be held this evening (Friday) at New Hope United Methodist Church from 6:00PM-8:00PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.serenitymortuaryinc.com. Professional services entrusted to: THE SERENITY MORTUARY, INC. "Making the Inevitable Pleasant", 209 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Office: (843) 225-7800 / FAX: (843) 225-7803. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 25, 2019
