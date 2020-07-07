Eugene Brown GOOSE CREEK - Eugene (Gene) Brown, 75, of Goose Creek, SC entered into eternal rest on July 4, 2020. Born on December 9, 1944, in Vienna, GA, son of the late Bailey and Howard J. Brown of Hialeah, FL. He was employed at Sullivan & Associates in Ladson for over two decades. He is survived by his wife, Mercedes, of 57 years; two sons, Todd (Dianne) of Goose Creek, SC, and Dwayne of Summerville, SC; grandchildren, Payton and Parker of Goose Creek, Andrew of Ravenel, Richard and Allison of Summerville; brothers and sisters, William E. Brown (Carolyn) of Orlando, FL, Betty J. Hines of Canton, GA, twin sister, Earline Watson of Hialeah, FL, Margie Greenfield (Louis) of Davie, FL, and Freida J. Dyer of Canton, GA, and numerous nieces and nephews. Gene was preceded in death by siblings: Julia LaVerne Harpe, Talmadge Llewellyn Brown, and Tommy J. Brown. He was a loving husband, father, uncle, and grandfather. He was loved by all who came in contact with him. He will be dearly missed by all. Gene's greatest pleasure was spending time with his family. He believed that creating memories, smiles, and showing love to everyone was key to happiness. Memorial messages may be written by visiting Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation & Burial Website, https://lowcountryfuneral.com/tribute/details/30640/Eugene-Brown/condolences.html#content-start
. Friends and family are invited for the viewing on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 6 o'clock p.m. to 8 o'clock p.m. at Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation & Burial, 281 Treeland Drive, Ladson, SC. Funeral services will be on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 11 o'clock a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 510 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
