Col (Ret.) Eugene Cade Murphy ANNAPOLIS, MD - On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, COL (ret) Eugene Cade Murphy, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at age 97 in Annapolis, MD. Cade was born on July 27, 1923 in Charleston, SC to Eugene Lawrence and Mary Cade Murphy. He graduated from Benedictine Military School in 1941 and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army Reserve in 1942. He served gallantly in World War II, spending nearly four years in the Pacific Theater, received a Regular Army Commission in 1950, and retired in 1970 at the rank of Colonel. During his 28-year career in uniform, he served in various important roles and command assignments at all levels, from platoon through regiment/battle group, including the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Headquarters, Department of the Army. While on active duty, Cade also completed his education, earning a BS in Business (Magna Cum Laude) from St. Benedict's College in 1966. After WWII, Cade married the former Rita Marie Ward, and during their 55 years of marriage, they raised 5 children. Cade was a devoted father and husband, caring for Rita during a long illness in her later years. He was the living embodiment of "the Greatest Generation". He loved his country, and he was immensely proud of his military career. In retirement, he traveled widely, watched his Fighting Irish football team, but saved most of his love and energy for his four grandchildren: Megan, Erin, Matthew, and Caitlin. His generosity enabled all four to attend their college of choice. Cade was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Lawrence Murphy and Mary St. John Cade Murphy of Charleston, SC, his wife, Rita Ward Murphy, his brother, John Henry Murphy of Savannah, GA, and his sons, Eugene (Larry) Murphy, and David Patrick Murphy. He is survived by three children, Teresa Murphy McCullough, Paul Daniel Murphy (Gina), Maureen Murphy Dustin (Steve) and four grandchildren, Megan Kathleen Mahajan (Aditya), Erin Colleen Dustin, Matthew Robert Murphy, and Caitlin Lea Murphy. A funeral service with full military honors will be held at a will be held on January 25, 2021 at 10:45 am in the Fort Myer Chapel, with burial to follow at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cade's name to Benedictine Military School, 6502 Seawright Drive, Savannah, GA 31406. Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston