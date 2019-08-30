Eugene Joseph Galus, Sr. Charleston - Eugene Joseph Galus, Sr., 87, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Olive Ann "Babe" Greenwood Galus entered into eternal rest Tuesday, August 27, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 in James Island Baptist Church, 2023 Wappoo Drive at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery with American Legion Honors. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Gene was born July 18, 1932 in Toledo, Ohio, son of the late Joseph Galus and the late Adela Kielb Galus. He served in the United States Navy and the United States Army. He was the owner of Waterville Pizza Shoppe for 6 years and was employed by Interstate Trucking for 27 years and employed by Roper Hospital for 10 years. Eugene was a member of American Legion Post #147, The Teamsters Union and the James Island Baptist Church. He was an avid golfer and photographer most of his adult life, was a proud veteran, a dedicated family man and Christian, and proud of his Polish heritage. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Olive Ann "Babe" Galus; daughter, Candice L. Brown of Johns Island, SC; son, Eugene J. "Joe" Galus (Janet) of Seabrook Island, SC; step-daughter, Lynda Glover (Norty) of Charleston, SC; step-son, Paul Vander Vliet (Joy) of Levittown, PA; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and a host of beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Justin Allen Brown; brothers: Stanley Rucki and William Rucki; and sisters: Isabel Ortyl and Sophie Poskarbiewicz. Memorials may be made to James Island Baptist Church, 2023 Wappoo Drive, James Island, SC 29412 or Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 31, 2019