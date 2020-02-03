|
|
Eugene K. Stall N. Charleston - Eugene K. Stall, 86, of North Charleston, SC, passed away at his home on Sunday, February 2, 2020 following a recent illness. The funeral service will be held Friday, February 7, 2020, in the Midland Park United Methodist Church, 2301 Midland Park Road, N. Charleston, SC, 29406, at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road. He was born on September 22, 1933 to Robert Barnwell Stall and Mattie Orvin Stall in now what is North Charleston, SC. He was a US Army veteran. As a very active 86 year old, Gene managed a 93 space mobile home park, 28 rental properties and his farm with 75 cows, chickens, goats and geese. He was a graduate of the Citadel as well as the Medical University of South Carolina School of Pharmacy. He practiced many years as a Registered Pharmacist. Gene had the heart of a philanthropist and helped many people in need throughout his life. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Jeanne R. Stall. He is survived by his three children and five grandchildren: Regina Stall Lane (Robert), Christopher E. Stall (Cynthia) and Patti Stall Lee (Charles) all residing in the Charleston area. His grandchildren are Mitchell D. Lane of Seattle WA, Kimberly A. Lane of Atlanta GA, Adam C. Stall of Morrisville, NC, Madeleine E. Lee of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Kathren D. Stall of Ladson, SC. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 4, 2020