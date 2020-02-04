Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Midland Park United Methodist Church
2301 Midland Park Road
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Stall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene K. Stall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene K. Stall Obituary
Eugene K. Stall N. Charleston - The funeral service for Eugene K. Stall will be held Friday, February 7, 2020, in the Midland Park United Methodist Church, 2301 Midland Park Road, N. Charleston, SC, 29406, at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -