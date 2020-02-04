|
|
Eugene K. Stall N. Charleston - The funeral service for Eugene K. Stall will be held Friday, February 7, 2020, in the Midland Park United Methodist Church, 2301 Midland Park Road, N. Charleston, SC, 29406, at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 5, 2020