Eugene L. Williams Bronxville, NY - Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 6, 2019 Mr. Eugene L. Williams Residence: 780 Bronx River Rd., Bronxville, NY 10708. The relatives and friends of Mr. Eugene L. Williams. are invited to attend his funeral service on Saturday, June 15, 2019 11:00 AM at Bethel AME Church, 464 Society Rd., McClellanville, SC 29458. Interment: Private Mr. Williams is survived by his wife, Mrs. Linda M. Singleton-Williams; father, Mr. Charles E. Williams; daughter, Mrs. Serena Williams-Becton (Charles); grandchildren: Shanee` Becton, Kaylyn Becton, and Charles Becton, III; siblings: Mr. Glenn A. Williams (Gloria) and Mrs. Sharon Williams-Files; brother and sister-in-law: Mr. Willie J. Singleton and Mr. Sherlyn Blake (Joe); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mr. Williams was 69 years old and an Industrial Steamfitter - Local 638. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 13, 2019